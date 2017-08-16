2 Neptune Officials Named to Police Committee

By DON STINE

A new three-member Police Committee will oversee the Neptune police department under an ordinance revised by the Township Committee this week.

Deputy Mayor Nicholas Williams and current Police Commissioner Kevin McMillan will be the two members at-large from the governing body. The appointment of the third member is still to be announced but township officials said they hope to fill that position “soon.”

McMillan was the only committee member who voted against the police committee.

The ordinance was revised to better define who an “eligible person” is on the new committee. The third member may be a retired Neptune police officer, a law-enforcement officer from another community, or someone not involved in law enforcement at all. The third-member is appointed at the discretion of the governing body.

Some residents said they found the ordinance “vague” on the appointment of the third member.

Township Attorney Gene Anthony said that state statutes do not set qualifications on who can be on such a committee.

“But it does determine their duties,” he said.

Resident Michael Golub said that he hopes the township is up to the task of overseeing the police department, especially considering the department has a number of lawsuits filed against it right now.

“If you approve this, can you effectively do this?” he asked.

Township officials said the state League of Municipalities provides classes on such committees.

The overall ordinance will eliminate the Police Director position, now held by CFO Michael J. Bascom for the past four years, and turn it over to the three-member police committee. The police commission will be responsible for the overall performance of the police department while the chief will be in charge of day-to-day operations.

The ordinance will have a public hearing on Aug. 28.

The structure of the police department will consist of one chief, one deputy chief three captians and seven lieutenants in addition to various sergeants and police officers.