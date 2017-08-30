$247,000 to City Housing Authority



By JOANNE L. PAPAIANNI

The Asbury Park Housing Authority has been awarded $247,934 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of a total $5 million awarded to 25 local agencies in 15 states.

“Congratulations APHA Board of Commissioners: Another accomplishment under your belt. This has been a stellar year. The best is yet to come I’m sure,” said APHA Housing Authority Director Tyrone Garrett.

Garrett also oversees the Long Branch and Red Bank housing authorities.

According to a release from HUD, the funds are awarded in an effort to address emergency, safety and security needs and fight crime at public housing properties.

Mayor John Moor had high praise for the authority’s board of commissioners.

“I commend the housing authority commissioners for doing a fine job. This is great and helps the housing authority and the city immensely” he said.

Moor also cited the competitive nature of the grant with only four cities in New Jersey being awarded funds.

“They did a great job,” Moor said.

Funded through HUD’s Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Program, these grants will support these local housing authorities as they address safety and security emergencies including sudden increases in violent or property-related crimes within their public housing community.

“Everyone should feel safe in their home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This funding will allow public housing authorities to put in place additional safety measures that provide greater security and protection for residents.”

The grants may be used to install, repair, or replace capital needs items including, but not limited to, security systems/surveillance cameras, fencing, lighting systems, emergency alarm systems, window bars, deadbolt locks and doors.