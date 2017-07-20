Around City Hall…

By JOANNE L. PAPAIANNI

Louise Murray, a longtime Asbury Park resident and former City Councilwoman, questioned the council about beach etiquette and whether or not there is a city ordinance governing beach coverups for people leaving the beach and heading downtown. She said there is drinking on the beach and decorum needs to be enforced.

“(There should be) Beach coverups and shoes on the boardwalk,” she said.

“You see people in bathing suits walking the streets of our city; we are not a beach town, we are a city,” she said.

Murray said she sees shirtless men walking downtown.

“In Ocean Grove and Long Branch you don’t find that,” she said.

Mayor John Moor said he has never had a complaint regarding beachwear in the downtown area.

“It’s not on my top 10 list to get through the summer. I haven’t gotten any complaints about it,” he said.

* * * *

A new budget committee will be formed to discuss next year’s municipal budget. It will be an advisory committee by nature offering short and long term recommendations. The term will be from July 13 to December 31. Councilwoman Eileen Chapman will be on the committee along with Robert Lietner, Donna Vieiro and Planning Board Member Barbara Krzak.

* * * *

The city voted to support the potential to receive a Brownfield Grant from the Department of Environmental Protection for remediation of the firehouse where toxic material that emanated from a gas station across the street has caused contamination. The station which is now closed, had dug up the gas tanks and city officials the landlord is responsible for maintaining that site.

If approved the grant will cover 75 percent of the cost.

* * * *

Fourth Avenue resident Tee Lesinski made a plea for police patrols on her street saying drivers go 40 to 50 mph in the 25 mph zone. She said she has witnessed speeding and accidents but not patrols.

She asked council to have police patrol the area and also about the possibility of installing speed bumps. The city manager said according to the new GPS system patrols have increased on city streets and said he would discuss further options, such as bump outs, with transportation manager Michael Manzella.

Lesinski said she has seen cars landing on lawns and porches. She said perhaps a four way stop should be installed.