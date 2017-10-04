Asbury Underground Event Celebrating 10 Years Oct. 14

The 10th edition of Asbury Underground returns to the streets of downtown Asbury Park on Sat. Oct. 14, where there will be over 80 performances, featuring over 100 musicians, 50 visual artists, two hours of spoken word, as well as three hours of comedy, which is a new attraction for Asbury Underground.

All events are free and open to the public.

Asbury Park is already known as “the city where music lives”, and is quickly becoming New Jersey’s number-one destination for the fine arts, and fine dining as well, with its’ many galleries and restaurants.

The festivities will take place Saturday afternoon, between the hours of noon and 9 p.m., where a well-orchestrated “crawl” will wind patrons through no less than 23 venues downtown, predominantly art galleries, or alternative spaces which show and sell original art, to witness performances by local musicians, comedians, and poets.

The “Asbury Underground” will be kicking off with The Lakehouse Music Academy Pros at the Lakehouse Music Academy www.Lakehousemusicacademy.com, located at 619 Lake Avenue at noon.

This, the 10th “Asbury Underground Downtown Art and Music Crawl” will wind its way through art galleries, coffee houses, vapor bars, clothing stores and various other locations before ending the evening at The House of Independents www.houseofindependents.com, the performing arts center, where there will be live music till 9 p.m. Performing at that event will be, Stringbean and the Boardwalk Social Club, Levy & the Oaks, Morgan Freemasons, and The Tom’as Doncke Band. Then if this wasn’t enough, there will be an after-party beginning at 9 p.m. at the Asbury Hotel www.theasburyhotel.com, one of Asbury’s hottest destinations this year, located at 210 5th Avenue, where there will be a number of “Underground” guests performing till midnight (or later), including The Zach Westfall Group, Accidental Seabirds Acoustic, and guest DJ’s. The after-party is also free and open to the public.

The Asbury Underground is not a “guided tour”. This no-frills event allows attendees to explore the downtown with maps of participating venues, plus “crawlers” can also download the Asbury Underground APP for free, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, where you can follow the map, schedule, and get up-to-the-minute updates of various specials being offered not only the day of the event, but all year around.