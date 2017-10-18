Assembly Members Collecting Item for Hurricane Victims

The office of local Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey will collect donations of canned goods, bottled water, and personal care items to benefit victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, many in Puerto Rico are still without electricity or clean water.

Badly needed items include: canned goods, bottled water, toilet paper, personal care items such as shampoo, shower gel, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

Donations may be dropped off at the Office of Assembly Members Houghtaling & Downey at 802 West Park Avenue, Suite 221, Ocean Township. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All donations will be delivered in conjunction with other local relief efforts. Residents interested in helping the people of Puerto Rico are also encouraged to donate to New Jersey for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief at www.NJ4PR.com.