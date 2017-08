A benefit to raise money to fight Cystic Fibrosis is scheduled for Sprengels Sports Bar on Route 33 in Neptune is scheduled for Sat., Aug. 19 beginning at 9 p.m.

The event includes food, karaoke with Bubba and Tom, 50/50 raffles and giveaways. It is the official pre-party for CTW Charity Wrestling’s Fight Cystic Fibrosis 3.

Tickets are $15 at the door.