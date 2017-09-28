Bradley Beach Honors Lifeguards, Coast Guard and Private Citizens for Saving Swimmers from Surf

By PETE WALTON

Bradley Beach officials have honored lifeguards, private citizens and Coast Guard personnel who rescued four people from rough surf this month.

“On Sept. 5, two young girls ages 12 and 13 were swimming off the Second Avenue Beach and began struggling in the water,” said Mayor Gary Engelstad. “Their mother attempted to help and was soon struggling as well. Trent Colanduoni and Gene Zachs, both private citizens, were on the beach and went in to rescue them.”

The mayor presented certificates of appreciation to Colanduoni on behalf of the two men, who operate a concession at the beach.

“On Sept. 17, two adults were swimming in extremely rough surf off Park Place Avenue beach and were caught up in a rip current and pulled out to 600 feet offshore,” Engelstad said. “Michael Rosenberg, a former Bradley Beach lifeguard, was on the beach, grabbed a surfboard and swam out to rescue the people in distress.

“Bradley Beach lifeguards Jake Niedenstein and Brian Perkins grabbed two [rescue] torpedoes and went to assist. The three men stayed with the people in distress until the Coast Guard arrived,” following notification by Bradley Beach police, the mayor said.

Engelstad presented certificates to Coast Guard Petty Officers 2nd Class Michael Robertson and Bryan Freeman, as well as Fireman Sebastian Tosatto and Seaman Christian Green. The four men pulled them onto their Coast Guard vessel to safety.

Also at its meeting earlier this week, the council approved a resolution in support of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ocean Action Plan, developed by state and federal agencies in conjunction with fisheries managers, tribal nations and environmental groups including the Sandy Hook-based American Littoral Society.

“It’s a tool we need to ensure healthy ocean ecosystems and sustainable ocean economies,” the society’s Helen Henderson told the council. “From local municipalities to recreational fishing groups, the Ocean Action Plan will help us protect the ocean environment, support a blue economy, and work better with our state and federal agencies.”

The council introduced an ordinance amending the borough’s environmental regulations to prohibit the intentional release of balloons, which come back to the ground and the ocean, posing a danger to fish and wildlife.

Also introduced was an ordinance vacating any public rights to a 10-foot wide alley between lots at the former Giamano’s restuarant site. The borough has approved future development of the lots as proposed by Giamano’s owners.