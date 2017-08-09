Bradley Beach Mourns Another Loss of Longtime Official

By JOANNE L. PAPAIANNI

George Moffett, who spent over 40 years working for the borough of Bradley Beach, died last week.

Moffett never married and had no children. His only brother is deceased, but other family members are holding a viewing and memorial service for him at the West Grove Methodist Church on Walnut Street in Neptune at 9 a.m. Mon., Aug. 21.

After the service there will be a military service at Memorial Park on Route 33 in Tinton Falls for Moffett who was a United States Marine. Attendees will be invited back to the church for a repast, said Borough Administrator Kelly Barrett.

Moffett, who served as borough clerk as well as a member of the Borough Council,was remembered fondly by co workers and residents of the borough.

“George Moffett was the epitome of class and dignity while serving Bradley Beach for over 25 years as a Borough Clerk and Councilmember,” said Mayor Gary Engelstad. “In my early years as a Councilmember, he was a valuable friend who helped me navigate the intricacies of public service in Bradley Beach. The borough will always be grateful for his significant contributions to our town. He will be sorely missed.”

Retired Business Administrator Phyllis Quixley, who replaced Moffett after he retired, echoed his comments.

“George was something special; there will never be another George. He was a perfectionist but he taught me everything I know. He was tough,” she said.

“He was so dignified. He was a very special person, everybody learned a lot from him,” said Quixley, who worked in the borough 40 years in various positions.

“He hired me,” she said.

Current administrator, Kelly Barrett, said Moffett hired her to work in the borough in 1985.

“He was a wonderful human being, he was always very professional. He did a lot of volunteer charity work with children,” she said.

Former Police Officer and Councilman in Bradley Beach, Tom Volante, said, “I’ve known him all my life, he was a nice man…I was sorry to hear that, George was a real good guy.”

Volante said as a police officer he often worked with Moffett who was the borough clerk at the time.

Volante also recalled that while growing up across the street from the Methodist Church in the borough he often saw and spoke to Moffett who was very active at the church.

In the space of just a few months Bradley Beach lost three longtime residents and employee. Frances Sauta, a longtime employeem and retired Councilman Robert Pearsall both died earlier this year.

Referring to the recent death of Pearsall, another former councilman, Volante said of Moffett, “Honestly, another Bradley Beach legend is gone.”