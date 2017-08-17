Bradley Beach Temple Honors First Responders

Congregation Agudath Achim of Bradley Beach honored the local emergency service providers Sat., Aug. 12 in a ceremony in their synagogue, attended by 150 people.

Rabbi Maury Kelman noted that gratitude is one of the most important fundamentals of Judaism, and the community thus wanted to thank the police, fire and first aid departments for their life-saving work that protects and secures the Bradley Beach community.

Police Chief Leonard Guida spoke on behalf of the emergency providers, thanking the synagogue for recognizing the hard work of the borough’s service providers.

After the ceremony, Chief Guida was joined by Lt. Edward Scott and Borough Councilman Norman Goldfarb in judging the second annual Chulent Cookoff, in which synagogue members prepared this special Jewish dish (cooked overnight and somewhat akin to chili).

Winners received gift certificates from local restaurants such as Down To Earth, Sarah’s Tent and M & A Kosher Meat.

On the previous Sunday, the Bradley Beach Jewish All Stars played members of the Police Department in their first annual basketball contest when police emerged victorious.

“The synagogue has many other activities planned, including before and during the High Holidays, and invites all those interested to stop by and see what all the buzz is about,” Kelman said.