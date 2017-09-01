Call to Artists

People living with disabilities often seem to be defined by limitations. Art is one voice for other perspectives; stories of how limitations affect – or don’t affect – everyday life.

MOCEANS Center for Independent Living invites artists to participate in an exploration of these points of view in The Fair View Multi Media Art Show & Sale.

MOCEANS’ mission is to promote the rights and inclusion of all people living with disabilities, advancing public awareness and independent living choices.

Proceeds from the Fair View Art Show and Sale will strengthen and grow MOCEANS’ core services in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information visit: www.moceanscil.org/grand-o