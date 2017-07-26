Christie Slammed for Veto of Salary History Bill

Assemblywoman Joann Downey and Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling slammed Governor Christie this week following his absolute veto of their salary history bill. The legislation, aimed at closing the gender wage gap, would have prohibited employers from inquiring about or basing a proposed salary on an applicant’s salary history.

“This decision is simply an insult to New Jersey women, and an insult to middle class families who are suffering because of lost wages caused by the gender wage gap,” said Downey (D-Monmouth), who authored the bill, “To issue an absolute veto indicates that the Governor has no interest in tackling the issue of wage inequality, nor does he seem interested in acknowledging it exists at all. Regardless of our Governor’s callous treatment of the subject, I don’t intend to stop fighting for fair pay and for the rights of women in the workplace.”

“Governor Christie enjoys bragging about his economic ‘achievements’ in New Jersey, but what goes ignored is the fact that New Jersey women employed full-time lose a combined total of $16 billion every year due to the wage gap,” said Houghtaling (D-Monmouth), “This is money that could be used to bolster our middle class, drive local economies, and help New Jersey grow. Not to mention how the wage gap holds back people who are trying to better themselves and move up in the workplace. It’s a shame we have to be debating the need for equal pay in 2017, but Assemblywoman Downey and I will keep pushing on behalf of our constituents and women across New Jersey.”