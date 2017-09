The Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall Into Success at its networking event Sept. 28.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Appliance Brokers of Asbury Park, 1001 Asbury Avenue.

Light fare and refreshments will be served and one lucky winner will go home with a fantastic door prize.

The event is free. Please RSVP on the chamber’s website or by calling 732.775.7676.