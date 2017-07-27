City Historical Society Prepares for Art Show

It’s a colorful addition to the sights, sounds and sensations of the famous Asbury Park boardwalk — and on Sun., Aug. 20, the outdoor art fair known as Art on the Boardwalk returns to the place that’s hosted generations of painters, poets and performers, for 12th annual edition!

A fundraising presentation of the Asbury Park Historical Society, the event is a “big tent” showcase for the original creations of dozens of artists, working in a variety of media. Open to the public between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. — and extending along the “beach” side of the boards, beginning at the south entrance to Convention Hall’s Grand Arcade — Art on the Boardwalk offers a great opportunity for Shore-based creatives to catch the eye of thousands of summer-season visitors. And, if you’re on the lookout for a unique gift or accent for your home, you’ve come to the right place!

There’s still plenty of time for participating artists to register by Aug. 1 with a $75 non-refundable entry fee securing a high-visibility 10-by-12 foot space on the scenic boards. The event is open to fine artists working in oil paint, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, photography and sculpture, and is closed at this time to crafters and makers of jewelry or other wearable items.

Checks for entry fees can be mailed to Teddy Chomko at 496 Monmouth Road, West Allenhurst, NJ 0771. For information on set-up/ breakdown, parking and other details, call Teddy at (848)667-3432, or Dolly at (732)776-5323.