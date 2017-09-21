City Would Like Third Avenue Boardwalk Deck Open to Public

By JOANNE L. PAPAIANNI

Plans for the development of the Fourth Avenue pavilion on the Asbury Park boardwalk will go to the Planning Board after the City Council acting as the Redevelopment Entity voted to move the project forward.

One issue the council agreed should be left open for negotiations is the use of third floor deck by the public and/or city employees.

Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn also asked that the city be given a schedule of days for use of the deck for special occasions before it goes to the planning board.

City Planner Michele Alonso said her understanding was that the use of the deck, which will include restroom facilities, as presented was for office employees of tenants of the pavilion only.

Mayor John Moor said he wanted the use of the deck to be one of the conditions in the agreement before the planning board takes action to approve the project.

Alonso said she already had “red flagged” the issue for discussion with planning board members and indicated she wanted to make sure it is included in subsequent redevelopers’ agreements.

“It doesn’t hurt to put things in writing twice…why not add it now?” Moor asked.

The council also discussed at length the ongoing road program.

City Manager Michael Capabianco wanted the governing body to move forward with an application to the Department of Transportation for a grant to fund the paving of Memorial Drive.He said the city could possibly otain $500,000 for the project.

He said city engineers came up with a basic paving plan including sewers and curbs but no streetscape.

Mayor Moor along with other council members said there were many streets in worse shape than Memorial Drive.

“Memorial Drive is not that bad compared to other streets,” Moor said.

He also said it would not be prudent to have the paving of Main Street and Memorial Drive happening at the same time..

Capabianco said he did not think the Main Street project would be worked on until the fall of next year because it had not yet gone out to bid after which the council would have 30 days to review the bids.

Moor noted that Ridge Avenue is in 10 times worse shape. He asked the council to hold off on voting to apply for the paving of Memorial Drive until the next meeting.

Deputy Mayor Quinn asked that the street ratings sheet be sent to all council members for review before then.

One of the city’s engineers reported that the paving on Fourth Avenue has been delayed because of a lateral issue, which is the underground connection between the property and the city water system.

Engineer Jason Harzold of T and M Associates said laterals, which were damaged during the paving, have not been replaced by New Jersey American Water. The engineer also said there was some confusion about parallel water main, which NJAW has said had been abandoned, but which was still live and leaking water.

Harzold said the city is coordinating with NJAW as much as possible to correct the issue.

He then explained that every time workers find a water main leaking they have to call NJAW, causing a delay.

Harzold also reported that a tree stump under Bridge Street created a void when it was removed, and crews will have to fill the void to stop that portion of the road from sinking.