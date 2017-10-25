Deal Lake Cleanup Oct. 28

A Deal Lake Cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Sat., Oct. 28 rain or shine.

Those participating should dress for the weather and bring your favorite work clothes, gloves and older shoes.

Work gloves, trash bags, and tools will be available. Boat and kayak help is welcomed.

Meet at any of the three locations: the Asbury Park Boat Ramp (next to 7-11 on Rt 71) or Allenhurst gazebo or at the Flume on Ocean Ave at 9 a.m.

Deal Lake will be lowered for the clean-up for a few days, so before or during Oct. 28 homeowners should do their best to remove trash and unwanted debris on the shoreline. Please ensure the shoreline’s nature settings are preserved to prevent erosion and maintain wildlife.