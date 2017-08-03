Free Screening of Baldwin Documentary at Park

A free screening of the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” by Raoul Peck will be shown in Springwood Park in Asbury Park Tues., Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a welcome and opening remarks by The Racial Justice Project, the group sponsoring the event, before the screening.

The film will begin at 6:45 p.m. and has a runtime of an hour and 30 minutes. Following the screening there will be a community discussion about it.

This is an outdoor venue and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.

The Kula Cafe, located across the street, will be open for business during the filming.