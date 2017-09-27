In Asbury Park: Better Block Group Working for Vibrant Westside Neighborhood

An event that will raise funds to convert two blocks of Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park into a vibrant, walkable, bike-able destination on the westside of the city is set for Sat., Oct. 14 from 11a .m. to 5 p.m. at Springwood Park.

Better Block Asbury Park, which is a part of the the Better Block Foundation, will work to promote the growth of a healthy, vibrant and livable westside neighborhood.

The celebration aims to empower existing community members to reshape and reactivate their neighborhood.

The group is seeking sponsors, vendors, donations, artists and volunteers for the event.

Rain date is Sun., Oct. 15.

Organizers want residents and others to fall in love with Springwood, an area that is filled with vacant properties, wide streets and few amenities for the people who live within walking distance, states a release from the organization.

When completed the area will include a wellness corner, farmer’s market, food trucks, food stands, retail, a book store, cares, restaurants and activities such as community art, street art, kids zone, bike lanes, bike station, parklet, outdoor seating, landscaping, skate park and live music.

The idea is through collaboration with residents and community members the area can be transformed from blighted blocks to one with enhanced pedestrian infrastructure, pop up businesses and community awareness.