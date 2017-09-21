In Bradley Beach: Annual Craft and Vendor Show Sept. 30

By DENISE HERSCHEL

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Bradley Beach Fire Department is celebrating its fifth year for the annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show this month on Sat., Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the event will be used to support the volunteers of the Bradley Beach Fire Department and according to Pam Cicerelle, an Auxiliary Member for more than 25 years, the event began five years ago at the borough firehouse.

“But in the past three years we have been at Riley Park on Main Street because there is more traffic there for the vendors. We have been growing each year with just about 50 vendors this year,” she said. “We have vendors selling everything from sea glass to handmade bird houses and homemade crafts. There is really something for everyone!”

In addition to vendors, there will also be baked goods sold by auxiliary members and the Cubano X-Press food truck along with music provided by DJ Jay.

Cicerelle, who is the craft coordinator, has also had assistance with the event from committee members Denise Lemmon, Michele Whille, Kathy Rotmansky and Rose Crespo.

“This fundraiser is important because it is an outside activity with food and entertainment for the whole family. It is is also an opportunity to find unique hand-crafted gifts as well,” she said “Over the years we have manned a booth at the Memorial Day Festival, helped at Lobsterfest, and have held various raffles. The money raised is to help the fire department in purchasing new equipment and supplying the Ladies Auxiliary bus with needs if there is a fire and maintenance to our truck.”

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Bradley Beach Fire Department is a group of volunteers dedicated to supporting the volunteer firefighters and fire department.

The group’s only form of funding is through donations and 100 ercent of their fundraising and profits are directed to the needs of the fire department, whether it be for equipment, uniforms, education and training.

There are currently 30 members who meet the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m at the borough firehouse on Main Street.

The group is always looking for new members and all are welcome to join by attending a meeting and signing up, according to Cicerelle.

Dues are $10 per year. For more information contact bbladiesaux@hotmail.com