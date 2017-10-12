In Bradley Beach: Plans for Former Giamano’s Restaurant Discussed

By PETE WALTON

The Bradley Beach Borough Council approved an ordinance giving up its rights to a former alleyway on the site of the former Giamano’s restaurant on Main Street.

The vote was 3-0 as two council members were not present.

Mayor Gary Engelstad said the developers of a proposed mixed-use building on the property would use the land to help provide enough parking spaces as requested by the borough.

Councilman Randy Bonnell said the former alley would be reopened once construction was complete.

Thomas Coan, a resident, asked the mayor if the borough had obtained an appraisal for the value of the land. The mayor said that there was no appraisal. He said that the council believes that the value to taxpayers from the completed project made the land transfer worthwhile.

Bonnell said the size of the vacated land is 3,000 square feet.

At the request of a resident who spoke during a public hearing on the ordinance, Engelstad said he would find out if the developer, Third & Main Associates LLC, could be required to pay any costs associated with the land transfer.

Plans for the three-story building call for residential units on the upper floors and commercial space at ground level. The restaurant closed in January after 30 years in business. Owner Steffan Manno and several partners formed Third & Main Associates to undertake the redevelopment.

The building was demolished late in the summer and the fenced-off lot is now cleared.

Also at the council’s meeting earlier this week, the mayor and Municipal Clerk Kelly Barrett were authorized to execute the borough’s new contract with PBA Local 50.

Engelstad said the number of steps in the contract were increased from eight to 14. A 2 percent pay increase is applicable only to those officers not covered in the step system. A longevity clause was eliminated for new hires.

“Future councils are going to be thanking us,” the mayor said.

At its next meeting, the council is expected to change the date on which dogs are permitted on the beach to begin on Oct. 1 instead of Sept. 15. Residents and council members urged dog owners to comply with borough ordinances requiring them to pick up after their pets and keep them under control.

Councilman John Weber said that the Bradley Beach Elementary School PTO would hold its annual fundraiser at the Columns in Avon on Fri., Oct. 20. Engelstad and Bonnell joined Weber in urging residents to attend and have an enjoyable time while supporting a worthy cause.