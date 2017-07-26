Inaugural Universal African Festival in City

The Zamir Ahsaad A. Dunbar Foundation will present the Inaugural Universal African Festival on Sat., Aug. 5 in Springwood Park, at the corner of Atkins and Springwood Avenues, Asbury Park from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“Maintaining one’s culture, values, and traditions instills awareness, guidance, and pride that lets them know who they are, so they know where they’re going,” said Founder BiBi Bennett.

The mission of the foundation is to encourage cross-cultural communication among communities, artists, youth and all others interested in various forms of culture and art from Africa and its Diaspora. To that end, the event will feature live music, dance, spoken word performances, arts and crafts, face-painting, fashion, an awards ceremony honoring our community’s unsung heroes, scores of food vendors and so much more.

There will be feature performances by The Chosen, Michelle White Jones and Higher Ground, St. Stephen AME Zion Youth Choir, Makayla Serrano, SJDub, A1 Dope, Joe College, 1st Eye LeSky, Jahid Davis , Hip Hop Illusions, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Steppers and Sister Isis Drummers. The emcees for the day will be Tyrone Laws, Keemah Solomon and the “Wonder Twins” Kelly and Kyle Weedon.

For more information, contact Founder Bibi Bennett (732) 523-4152.