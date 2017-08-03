Largest Bocce Tournament Ever at Neptune City Day

By PETE WALTON

The 25th Neptune City Day Sat., Aug. 5 will feature its largest bocce tournament ever.

Sal Caliendo, who is coordinating the sporting event, says the field of 56 teams will begin play at 8:30 a.m.

With the possibility of rain in the forecast, Caliendo hopes competition can finish by 7 p.m. to allow crews to set up the annual fireworks display in Memorial Park.

A “celebrity” contest within the regular tournament will feature local officials and others representing Neptune City, Avon and Bradley Beach.

Neptune City Mayor Bob Brown will team up with former borough mayor and Monmouth County Freeholder Tom Arnone.

Bradley Beach Mayor Gary Engelstad selected a playing partner with a double connection.

“I have chosen my son-in-law, Neptune City resident Paul Reardon, who is married to our daughter Kelsey,” Engelstad said.

Avon Mayor John B. Magrini is unable to take part due to an out-of-town work commitment. He will select players to represent that borough in the event.

Caliendo said the celebrity event will have a round robin format. The regular tournament will feature three divisions, A, B and C.

The defending champions are Frank Caliendo Jr. and his grandfather, Sal.

“This is year 18 for the bocce tournament and year 25 for the festival,” said Sal Caliendo.

This year Neptune City Day is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Besides the bocce tournament it will feature a Pete and Elda’s pizza eating contest and an ice cream eating contest.

Five bands will entertain along with a magician and a balloon clown.

There will also be an anniversary cake served before the fireworks display and former mayors will make brief presentations.The fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department will present a K-9 demonstration and a karate exhibition will be sponsored by Budo Way.