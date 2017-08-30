Live Broadcast from Asbury Park Boardwalk

NJ MediaWorks LLC and the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce are finalizing plans for a two-hour live video webcast from the Asbury Park Boardwalk Labor Day, Sept. 4 from noon to 2 p.m.

Due to the overwhelming response of the invited guests the event has been moved to Russell Lewis’ Watermark at the south end of the boardwalk, where a filming area from the second floor will afford viewers a gorgeous scene of the Boardwalk and the beach.

Presented as an electronic brochure of the vibrant life in Asbury Park, a broad array of community leaders in their own respective segments of town will talk about what it’s like to live, work and play in our city by the sea.

“I’m incredibly exited to be pushing the envelope of how we can bring newer technologies to our local business activities, and the encouragement of so many people who have become involved is staggering,” said NJ MediaWorks President John Kaplow.

“As our fall season begins, this is the perfect time to highlight all that Asbury Park has to offer to businesses, consumers, and residents alike,” said Matthew Whelan, Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce assistant director. “We are no longer just a summer beach town, but a year round destination for shopping, dining, and live entertainment.”

Whether you tune in for a short time here and there or watch the entire two hours, you will see the leaders that are creating how Asbury Park is rising, and hear about why this is such dynamic town to be involved with. The program will not only be live-streamed but also recorded for later play on several platforms.

The Coaster is also a sponsor of the event.