Mary’ s Place Hosting Oceanfront Bash as Fundraiser

Mary’s Place by the Sea is hosting its fourth annual Oceanfront Bash, scheduled for Fri.,Oct. 6 at Buona Sera Palazzo in Ocean Township.

This annual event is the fundraiser of the year for Mary’s Place by the Sea, an organization that provides a place for women with cancer to heal: mind, body and soul. Since its founding in 2009, Mary’s Place has hosted over 8,000 women as “guests”.

Each year, the annual bash draws over 200 Mary’s Place by the Sea supporters, for an evening of cocktail-style dining, live music and dancing, open bar and gift auctions.

“Mary’s Place Oceanfront Bash! Wonderful food, music, fun and – probably the most important thing – a mission where we help women going through one of the most difficult journeys of their lives. This evening will be a wonderful way to support the many women facing cancer, who need your help,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees for Mary’s Place, Mary Ann LaSardo.

The Oceanfront Bash is an evening dedicated to honoring individuals who have made a lasting impact on the non-profit organization. This year, Mary’s Place will recognize four honorees.

Being honored for their support of Mary’s Place by the Sea is The Clark Family, including Barbara Clark, former President of the Renaissance Women’s Club (2013-2016), and her son Sean Clark, Vice President of Advisors Mortgage Group.The Clarks are recipients of the Community Pioneer Hero Award.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to be involved with Mary’s Place and the quest to build their beautiful new home. The legacy of the Renaissance Women’s Club’s donation of a guest suite is truly an achievement that will remain in our hearts forever. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi ‘the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ Thank you to Mary’s Place by the Sea for giving us the opportunity to achieve such wonderful goals,” said Barbara Clark.

“Mary’s Place is a shining example of how caring people can make a difference in the world through the conviction that nothing is beyond the reach of determination. I am blessed to have been born to my parents, Andrew and Barbara Clark, who raised me to pay forward success by helping those in need. The Advisors Mortgage Family is beyond proud to be able to say it is associated with Mary’s Place and look forward to being part of their future,” said Sean Clark.

Mary Ellen and Geoff Doyle, friends and neighbors of Mary’s Place by the Sea, will be recognized as Legacy Heroes at this year’s event.

Ellen Carroll, editor of The Coaster, a weekly newspaper based in Asbury Park, will be recognized as the Humanitarian Hero.

“I remember first hearing about Mary’s Place before it even opened in Ocean Grove almost 10 years ago. And my first thought was: What a wonderful idea. There must be angels involved! And I was right. Michele Gannon and Maria McKeon, co-founders, and their staff are truly angels. They have established a place where women with cancer can go and relax and be taken care of, at no cost to the guest. This is not a medical facility; it is something I believe is much more important: a sanctuary which offers women a place to recharge and relax on their way to healing. It is humbling for me to be recognized as a Humanitarian Hero by Mary’s Place, when the women at Mary’s Place represent the epitome of humanitarianism,” Carroll said.

Receiving the Hope Hero award is David Armstrong, President of Sass Advisors and Founding Chair of the Mary’s Place by the Sea Board of Trustees.

“It has been amazing to watch the vision of Michele and Maria evolve into an organization that has provided love and support to over 8,000 women. I am deeply honored to be a part of this team and to receive the Hope Hero award. Mary’s Place has given me far more that I have given to it and I’m so grateful to work with so many wonderful people,” said Armstrong.

“We are so looking forward to honoring these individuals who have done so much for our mission throughout the years,” said President and Co-Founder Michele Gannon.

Tickets to the event are $200 each, and can be purchased online at www.marysplacebythesea.org, or by calling the Mary’s Place by the Sea office at 732-455-5344. Sponsorships and advertisements in the ad journal are available for purchase.

Mary’s Place by the Sea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women who have cancer. Guests are provided with unconditional care during their time of extreme need at NO COST to them. It is the mission of Mary’s Place by the Sea to give women with cancer a place to rest and recuperate during and after cancer treatments. Some of the services offered to guests are oncology massage, nutrition education, guided meditation, yoga, expressive writing, counseling, and more.

Mary’s Place by the Sea was founded in 2009 and now operates out of a state-of-the-art, custom built home in Ocean Grove. Over 8,000 women have been guests at Mary’s Place by the Sea. Fundraisers like the Oceanfront Bash allow Mary’s Place by the Sea to keep services free for guests.