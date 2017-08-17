Meet Democratic Candidate at Convention Hall Aug. 23

Several local officials are hosting a fundraiser Wed., Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. for Gubernatorial Democratic Candidate, Ambassador Phil Murphy, at Convention Hall in Asbury Park.

Hosts include Asbury Park Mayor John Moor, Ocean Township Mayor Chris Siciliano, Ocean Township Councilman John Napolitani and Gary Mottola of Madison Marquette, Asbury Park waterfront developer.

Murphy of Middletown Township is will attend to greet guests and discuss his platform. Levels of sponsorships vary for the event. Some levels gain access to an intimate meeting and discussion with Ambassador Murphy.

For more information contact Moor at vcjmoor12@aol.com or Napolitani at johnnapolitani@aol.com.