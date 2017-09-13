Neptune Olympian Honored

By DON STINE

“Neptune Township High School: Proud Home Of Olympian Ajee Wilson” will now be on a special plaque at the school’s track field, a school official announced Saturday.

“We want to celebrate and honor her for succeeding and representing us. We are so grateful and so proud,” School Superintendent Tami Crader said during a special event honoring Wilson, a 2016 Olympian, Sat., Sept. 9. The event was preceded by a parade that ended up at Reynolds Field at the high school, where several running events were held.

Wilson, a Neptune resident, is a middle-distance runner who currently holds the United States 800-meter record. She won 800-meter gold medals at the 2011 and 2012 World Junior Championships. She placed first place at the 2013 and 2014 USA Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She also won the 2017 New York Road Runners Armory Invitational in New York with the fourth fastest time in history and the second fastest time by an American. She went to the Rio Olympics but was eliminated 800m semifinals.

Wilson attended the Academy of Allied Health and Science in Neptune. She graduated from Temple University in 2016.

“Ajee shows what the results of hard work are and she makes us proud and grateful,” Crader said.