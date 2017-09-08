Neptune Prepares for Neptune Day

Neptune is gearing up for its annual Neptune Day event.

A rock climbing wall, video gaming truck, an obstacle course, face painting, balloon animals, cold beverages, sausage and pepper sandwiches, funnel cake, craft and food vendors, and more. It’s all part of Neptune Day, Sat., Sept. 16.. Throw in music and local organizations and vendors and it’s a day filled with fun.

Neptune Day runs from noon until 4 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot, off of Davis Avenue, behind the Municipal Building. The rain date Sept.17.

Many Neptune Day favorites are scheduled again this year including inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo, local and municipal organizations, vendors with crafts, jewelry, and treasures.

The event is free but there will be items for sale, including crafts, beverages, fried fish, Texas BBQ, hot dogs, and funnel cake.