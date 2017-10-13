Ocean League Sponsors Candidates Forum for Board of Education Seats

On Thurs., Oct. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. the Township of Ocean League of Women Voters is sponsoring a Candidate Forum for three Board of Education seats. The incumbents, Joseph Hadden, James Dietrich, and David Marshall are running unopposed.

They will have the opportunity to express their positions on issues relevant to the school district’s policies and will address questions submitted by the public in writing and read by the forum moderator.

In accordance with the League’s non-partisan policy, a trained moderator from outside the school district will direct questions to the candidates. Statements and responses will be timed by volunteers from the local League of Women Voters. The meeting will be held in the auditorium of the Township of Ocean Board of Education building, 163 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst. Residents are encouraged to attend this event in order to learn more about the district’s current school policies and plans for the future.

Candidates’ responses to questions posed by the League of Women Voters may be found on the online voter guide, VOTE411.org. For questions regarding the requirements for Board of Education candidates, log on to the Ocean Township School District’s official site which contains links to Board of Education policies and requirements for candidates (www.ocean.k12.nj.us).

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and works to increase understanding of major public policy through education and advocacy.