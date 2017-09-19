Preparations for Disaster

By PETE WALTON

Residents of Neptune and Neptune City can find out how their communities are ready for disasters during Preparathon 2017 on Wed., Sept. 20.

“This is an opportunity to see the things the towns can do in case of emergencies,” said Neptune City Mayor Bob Brown at a recent Borough Council meeting.

As part of National Preparedness Month, the two communities will conduct emergency service demonstrations, a DWI simulator and other activities. A prize raffle will take place and food will be served.

The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on South Concourse in Neptune. South Concourse is the street between the Headliner and Sunsets restaurant, west of Route 35.

Also at the meeting, Neptune City resident Gail Temple invited participation in the fourth annual Pound the Pavement for Purple run and walk Oct. 7 to benefit pancreatic cancer research.

Temple’s husband Bob and another Neptune City firefighter, Jack Long, lost their lives to the disease.

“We continue our efforts in raising research dollars so that new diagnostic tests and treatments may be developed that will minimize the loss of life and painful effects from this devastating disease,” Temple said in a statement.

The races will begin at 10 a.m. following registration in the Headliner parking lot. Contact Temple at gtemple@meridianhealth.com for pre-registration information.