Psychic Fair Raises Money for Bradley Beach Library

By DENISE HERSCHEL

For the past four years the response to the Friends of the Bradley Beach Library’s Psychic Fair has been widespread with attendees even venturing from as far as the New York City area to have their futures be told.

This year’s fair on Thurs., Oct. 12 from 6 to 10 p.m, promises to be just as well-attended with eight experienced psychics from Monmouth and Ocean Counties as part of the four-hour fundraiser. Event chairwoman Kathie Deak, a member of the Friends group, said that all who come will be treated “to a fun evening” with wine tasting and a spooky book sale included in the event.

“We have always had an awesome response to it and we have sold out. More than a hundred people typically come out to the fair and I think it is because it is something unique and people are really interested in what the psychics have to say. For some it’s fun and for others they really are into the readings. We get mostly women coming for a girls’ night out but we do get some men attending also,” she said.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Bradley Beach Library with proceeds benefiting library programs and continuing upgrades to the library. Deak began this event some years ago after her sister’s suggestion.

“We were looking for ideas and my sister had told me she had done it with her ladies auxiliary at the Silverton Fire Company. People who have attended our psychic fair have been amazed at the readings they get and return time after time,” she added.

There is a $20 donation per 10-minute reading with cash, credit cards and checks made payable to the Friends of the Bradley Beach Library accepted.

In addition to psychic readings there will be wine tasting and a spooky book sale. Readings begin at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Walk ins are also welcome with a comfortable waiting area available.

“We have one man who comes every year to our events. He said it has been awesome and he was the first one to sign up this year!” she said.

The Psychic Fair to support the Bradley Beach Library takes place at the Bradley Beach Fire Department Banquet Hall, 815 Main Street (rear). Call to pre-register – Kathie at 732-775-4003 or Donna at 732-361-3724.