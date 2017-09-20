QSpot Center to Host Candidate Meet and Greet

The QSpot LGBT Community Center will host a Candidate Meet and Greet on Sunday., Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. in Ocean Grove.

The event will provide an opportunity for LGBT and allied community members to engage with local leaders running for elected office in November. The event is open to the public.

The center is located at the Jersey Shore Arts Center at the entrance to Ocean Grove. It provides vital services to this under-served community including education, advocacy and support for LGBT youth.