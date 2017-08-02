Shark Sighting in Asbury Park

Expect a shark sighting on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park Sat., Aug. 5.

Thanks to Liberty Science Center the robotic shark featured on the TV show, “MythBusters,” will visit the city downtown at Press Plaza to help celebrate the monthly First Saturday.

This replica Great White Shark is over 15 feet long and “swims” on land. There will be giveaways including fossil shark teeth, tickets to Liberty Science Center, and “MythBusters” swag. The shark will “swim” into Press Plaza at 3 p.m. and be there until 8 p.m. in the evening.

In addition to some great retail offers around town, there is a Downtown Sidewalk Sale taking place from 1 to 8 p.m. There will also be free parking n the Bangs Avenue Garage from 1 to 5 p.m. F

First Saturday is a monthly event throughout Asbury Park which is supported by the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce. For more information about First Saturday, visit www.LoveAsbury.com.