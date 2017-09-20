Springwood Avenue Event Planned for Oct. 14

Sponsors, vendors, artists and volunteers are being sought for an Oct. 14 event on Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park to help promote a healthy and vibrant westside neighborhood in the city. Better Block Asbury Park hopes to bring together resources and help convert two blocks on the street into a walkable, bikeable neighborhood destination with cafe seating, bike lanes, pop up businesses, street art and festivities. The event will run fro, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 15. For information on the event call 732-502-5724.