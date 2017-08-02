Steak Bake Fundraiser in Bradley Beach

Thirteen local volunteer EMS squads will hold a Steak Bake fundraiser Aug. 5 at the Bradley Beach Fire Department, 815 Main Street, Bradley Beach.

The second annual event will feature all-you-can-eat steak, salad, French fries, dessert, wine and beer, as well as a 50-50 drawing, door prizes and gift certificates for some lucky winners. Tickets for the 6-10 p.m. event are $40 each and can be purchased at the door.

“This is one of the many ways we try to raise funds for our volunteer organizations,” said Jack Puleo, chairman of the EMS Council of New Jersey’s 1st District squads. “Last year’s Steak Bake was a success and we’re looking for an even bigger turnout this time.

“It’s a fun, friendly, family atmosphere and it gives people the opportunity to get to know and support the EMS volunteers who serve them every day,” Puleo said. “If we can recruit a few members at the same time, that’s a bonus.”

EMS Council of New Jersey 1st District squads are: Allenhurst Fire Department and First Aid Squad; Avon First Aid and Safety Squad; Bradley Beach First Aid Squad; Brielle EMS; Hamilton First Aid Squad; Manasquan First Aid Squad; Neptune City First Aid Squad; Neptune First Aid Squad; Ocean Grove Fire Department and First Aid Squad; South Belmar First Aid Squad; Spring Lake First Aid and Emergency Squad; Wall Community First Aid Squad; and Wall Township First Aid and Rescue Squad.