Tinton Falls Community Day Oct. 8

The 19th annual Tinton Falls Community Day is scheduled for Sun., Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sycamore Soccer Complex.

The day will include family fun and community connections with local businesses featuring giveaways, community organizations, rides for children, touch-a-truck activites on the fire and emergency vehicles along with local construction companies.

Free admission and parking.

Sponsorships include Diamond $1000; gold $500; silver $250; bronze $150 and contributor $100.

Contact Captain David Scrivanic at dscrivanic@tintonfalls.com or Chairperson Councilman Christopher Pak at cpak@tintonfalls.com.