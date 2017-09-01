Tinton Falls Luigi’s Features Garden to Table Vegetables

By DON STINE

Chef Louie “Linguine Dello checks out vegetables grown in his garden at Luigi’s Tavern in Tinton Falls. Dello, who is also chef at Kim Marie’s Eat ‘n Drink Away in Asbury Park, uses the fresh produce from his garden in his recipes at both restaurants..

Tinton Falls officials have denied him permission to put a fence around the garden, at 5119 Asbury Ave., so the animals are getting their fair share of the vegetables, too.

Vegetables in the garden include tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and other vegetables.

“I have just about every kind of hot pepper there is but the deer (or other critters) ate all of the arugula, spinach and string beans,” he said.

If you walk down Kingsley Street in Asbury Park you can see his tomato plants and other vegetables growing in barrels in front of Kim Marie’s. And Dello will tell you some of his customers are not shy about helping themselves to some of the fresh produce.

Dello is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and, obviously, has a “green thumb.”