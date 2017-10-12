Walking to School for Your Health

By JOANNE L. PAPAIANNI

A coalition to promote healthy living has been resurrected in the past months and is spreading the word about the importance of good nutrition and exercise throughout the community.

Lisa Lee, project director for the coalition and manager of Bike & Pedestrian Programs, said the new group came about following the Creative Asbury Park seminars in January.

Since that time, the coalition has taken part in the Shoreline Heart Walk associated with the American Heart Association, held a Family Fun Night last month at St. Peter Claver Center in Asbury Park and raffled off walks to school with the mayor and other city officials on Thurs., Oct. 5 the official Walk 2 School Day.

The two winners of the Walk 2 School Day are Allison Martinez-Valle, who walked with coalitions members councilwomen Yvonne Clayton and Eileen Chapman and Louis Velasquez-Moreno, who walked with Mayor John Moor and Councilman Jesse Kendle.

City Transportation Manager, Michael Manzella, is the city’s representative on the coalition.

They will also participate in the Asbury Park Better Block Sat., Oct. 14 helping with bike events, hosting a farm market station with nutrition information and providing fitness activities.

Lee also said Counseling Support Services is holding a 12 week youth workshop on Managing Difficult Emotions. For more information call 732-272-1340.