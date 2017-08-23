Asbury Park’s Director of Communications Leaving Post

By ED SALVAS

Hannah Walker, Director of Communications for Asbury Park, has announced she’s leaving after 18-months to take a job at the Two River Theater in Red Bank.

Walker said she’s leaving to join the Two River Theater as Institutional Marketing Manager, a newly-created position, and will be responsible for the theater’s subscription and group sales, event rentals, the summer camp and classes offered at the theater.

Walker became Asbury Park’s Director of Communications in January of 2016, filling a newly-created position to manage the city’s website, social media and press relations. She also writes the “Greetings from Asbury Park” weekly event calendar of music, movies, art and special events.

Walker has also served as a member of the Asbury Park Cable TV Advisory Committee which oversees the operation of the APTV channels, served on the Quality of Life Committee and the Business Committee.

Prior to taking the city position, Walter served as Associate Publisher of the weekly TriCity News and said she plans to continuing living in Asbury Park, “there’s so much going on here.”

City Manager Michael Capabianco said no replacement is in line.

“We’re gong to review the duties of the position,” he said. “We’re not sure which way we’re going to go.”

Walker’s resignation is effective Aug. 31..