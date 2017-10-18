Candidates Forum Scheduled at Church



A Meet the Candidates forum is being held at St. Augustine’s Church in Asbury Park for democratic candidates in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 30th legislative districts.

The event is set for Tues., Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. and is being hosted by the Monmouth County Democrats Black American Caucus. It is also sponsored by the Monmouth County Democratic Progressive Caucus, Neighbor2neighbor Ocean Township and the Monmouth County Democrats LGBTQ Caucus.

Invited candidates include: LD11 Assembly, Joann Downey & Eric Houghtaling, Senate, Vin Gopal; LD12 Assembly, Gene Davis & Nirav Patel, Senate, David Lande; LD13 Assembly, Mariel Didato and Tom Giaimo, Senate, Amy Cores.

Refreshments will be served.