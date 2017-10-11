Coastal Habitat Honors Community Leaders

Coastal Habitat for Humanity will recognize three extraordinary community partners at the charity’s 2017 Hearts and Hammers Celebration Oct. 19.

Each of this year’s honorees have been relentless in helping the organization continue to realize its mission of building strong, safe, and self-reliant neighborhoods.

“Our community partners are critical to the sustainable impact Coastal Habitat makes in Southern Monmouth County,” said Heather Schulze, executive director. The Coaster, Pat, and Theo have all been dedicated, long-term supporters. These three civic leaders embody the spirit of our organization and the Hearts & Hammers Awards. As we mark the 5th Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, we are proud to recognize – and celebrate – their relentless work on Coastal Habitat’s behalf. We could not be planning our 19th and 20th home dedications in Asbury Park without them.”

The casual awards reception, featuring light fare and drink from local restaurants will take place in conjunction with the Grand Opening of the charity’s new ReStore thrift store – the next generation of home goods and building materials shopping with community impact.

Maureen Mulligan, retired executive director, will also be in attendance.

The 2017 Hearts & Hammers honorees:

The Coaster

The Golden Hammer Award

Honoring outstanding corporate citizenship and partnership

Pat Fasano of Asbury Park

The Golden Hard Hat Award

Honoring impactful initiatives in the prior year

Theo Stewart of Neptune

The Golden Heart Founders Award

Honoring outstanding individual community leadership

Funds raised from this year’s celebration will stay local and help build homes, as well as further the organization’s Aging in Place program which ensures seniors and veterans with mobility challenges remain in their family homes.

2017 Hearts & Hammers Celebration, will take place Thursday, October 19, 2017, 6 to 8 pm, at the NEW ReStore, 1105 Memorial Drive, Asbury Park.

Come celebrate:

– Friend tickets purchased in advance are $50.

– Pair to Repair tickets are $500, which includes two event tickets and funding to purchase doors and windows for our 19th and 20th homes in Asbury Park.

– Funding Supporter is $1000, which includes logo on banner for 12 months and five event tickets.

– ReStore Partner if you can’t attend but still would like to help Coastal Habitat purchase supplies, any donation will help build stronger, safer communities. 100% of donations make a local impact.

For tickets call 732.974.2422, x3.