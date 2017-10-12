Do You Know?

By JOANNE L. PAPAIANNI

Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce President, Nikki Ouellette took time out of her busy schedule to tell the community who she is and what goals she has for the city’s chamber.

Ouellette works for Choose New Jersey, an organization which works to encourage and nurture economic growth throughout the state with a focus on urban centers.

Ouellette has a background in journalism and graduated with dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in broadcast journalism and police science from Syracuse University.

Her previous work experience includes communications specialist in the New Jersey State Senate and at the Asbury Park Press and Ocean County Observer during her college years.

She worked for 14 years with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) as Director of Public Affairs overseeing legislation/government affairs, public relations and served as Director of Marketing and Policy. During this time she was involved with the creation and launch of the Grow New Jersey and Economic Redevelopment and Growth Grant programs.