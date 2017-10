The annual fundraiser at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Asbury Park will honor both Catholic education and Principal Sister Jude.

The event is Sat., Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Renaissance in Ocean township.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, buffet, open bar, dessert, coffee and soda.

Music will be by the Sweethearts.

Tickets are $60 and are available by calling the school at 732.775.8989.