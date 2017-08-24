Watch Live from Asbury Park Boardwalk on Labor Day

NJ MediaWorks LLC is joining partners with the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce, for a live, two hour video webcast that will be presented from the 94.3 The Point Boardwalk Radio broadcast studio this Labor Day, Sept. 4 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Presented as an electronic brochure of the vibrant life in Asbury Park, a broad array of community leaders in their own respective segments of town will talk about what it’s like to live, work and play in our city by the sea.

“We were so excited when NJ MediaWorks President John Kaplow came to us with this innovative idea. It’s a new and creative way for us to show off this great city. Partnering with 94.3 The Point and NJ MediaWorks will be a terrific collaboration.” said Sylvia Sylvia, executive director of the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce.

“Whether you tune in for a short time here and there or watch the entire two hours, you will see the leaders that are creating how Asbury Park is rising, and hear about why this is such dynamic town to be involved with,” Kaplow said.

The program will not only be live-streamed but also recorded for later play on several platforms.