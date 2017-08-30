Giamano’s Restaurant in Bradley Beach Demolished

By PETE WALTON

Demolition is underway at the former Giamano’s restaurant on Main Street in Bradley Beach.

After a 30-year run, owner Steffan Manno closed the business in January.

In 2015, Manno obtained approval from the borough to erect a three-story, mixed-use building with residential units on the upper floors and commercial space at ground level.

“We’re glad that the process has begun,” said Mayor Gary Engelstad. “We know that progress requires a little dust now and then. We’re excited about this development and what it will bring to our rapidly improving Main Street.”

Manno said he worked with members of the Bradley Beach Planning Board, other town officials and residents on a new design for the site after a earlier proposal for a four-story building was rejected.

“This is something that will support downtown Bradley Beach, support Main Street and support every other business on Main Street,” Manno said when the revised plan was approved.

The borough has not been notified as to when Manno expects to begin construction, officials said.

The restaurant site and three adjacent lots are owned by Manno and several partners under the name of Third & Main Associates LLC.

According to Monmouth County tax records, the total assessed valuation of Third & Main’s properties is nearly $1.73 million, of which approximately $1.28 million is the assessed valuation of the land.

After the improvements to the properties are taken down, Third & Main’s tax bill will be based on the value of the land alone until new construction takes place.